Dale baseball team off to 3-1 start

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TUTTLE – The Dale Pirates got off to a 3-1 start to the spring baseball season this past weekend, earning wins of 5-4 over Berryhill, 5-1 against Lawton MacArthur and 12-4 over Bethany while dropping an 11-6 decision to Elgin in the Tuttle Spring Break Shootout.

Dale 12, Bethany 4 (Saturday)

The Pirates wrapped up play in the tournament with an eight-run thumping of the Broncos.

Kash VanBrunt went 3-for-3 from the plate and scored three times while Connor Kuykendall and Cade Capps each collected two hits. Kuykendall was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Capps ended up 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Dayton Forsythe drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-2 effort while Carson Hunt (1-for-2) and Dallen Fortsythe (1-for-3) knocked in one run apiece.

Hunt pitched all five innings for the win as he surrendered just one hit and four walks while striking out six. Only two of the four Bethany runs were earned.

Elgin 11, Dale 6 (Saturday)

The Pirates held a 7-6 edge in hits but committed one more error than Elgin, 4-3.

Of the 11 runs scored by Elgin, only two were earned as Ike Shirey took the pitching loss. He gave up five hits and seven walks while striking out seven.

Shirey, batting in the leadoff spot, was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hunt ended up 1-for-3 with a double as he drove in three runs and scored once. Dayton Forsythe finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Dale 5, Lawton MacArthur 1 (Friday)

A five-run seventh propelled the Pirates to the four-run victory.

Hunt's three-run triple was the highlight of that final inning. Cade McQuain had an RBI double and Ike Shirey had a run-scoring single in that frame.

Hunt went 1-for-3 with the three runs batted in and a run scored.

Tate Rector got the win in relief of JB Leaver. Rector worked the final three innings, gave up no runs off one hit, walked two and struck out one. Leaver started and allowed the one earned run off four hits with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Dale 5, Berryhill 4 (Thursday)

Dallen Forsythe did it all for the Pirates in their season opener.

He pitched the final four innings allowing no runs, no hits and no walks while striking out four for the win. Offensively, he was 3-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. He drove in the game-winning run with a single in the sixth inning.

Shirey also had a 3-for-4 performance with one RBI and a run scored as Dale compiled 11 hits.

Hunt had a 2-for-4 outing with a double and one RBI while Rector (1-for-3) and Kuykendall knocked in a run apiece. Capps also scored a run in a 1-for-3 effort.