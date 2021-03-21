OBU gets Saturday softball split with host Harding

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

SEARCY, Ark. - The Oklahoma Baptist softball team split Saturday afternoon with Harding including a thrilling 4-2 victory in game one in nine innings before dropping what would be the rubber match, 1-0.

OBU jumped ahead in the top half of the first as Sheyanne Sandoval started the game with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Dale's Shelby Savage. After moving to third on a fly out, Cheyenne Demaree got the scoring started with a RBI double for the 1-0 lead. Moments later, Cheyenne Demaree with an RBI single to make it a 2-0 lead.

Kayleigh Jones took the circle for OBU and kept Harding in check for most of the contest. However, HU scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the sixth to even the game and two a piece and send it into extra innings.

After a quiet eighth inning, Maud's Jocee Sparks led off the ninth with a single followed by a bunt single from Demaree. One batter later, Kaytlyn Marsh ripped a double down the left field line, scoring two, and give OBU a commanding 4-2 lead.

The go-ahead would come to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with one out, but Jones finished the contest with a strikeout and a pop-up to end the game and give OBU a key win.

Jones (9-4) pitched all nine innings, allowing two runs on five hits to go with seven strikeouts and five walks.

Marsh was 1-for-4 with the go-ahead double with two RBI while Demaree was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Richardson added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI while Sandoval was also 2-for-4 with a run scored. Sparks, McKenna Anderson, and Kylie Kawamura each added a hit on the afternoon.

In game two, Aspen Younce pitched six complete including six strikeouts, but a Harding sac fly in the fifth proved to be enough as they took the three-game series with a 1-0 victory.

Five different Bison had a hit including Demaree, Anderson, and Marsh. Asia Henry and Savage also added a hit.

OBU moved to 12-9 on the season and 7-7 in the GAC. They will return home on Friday for a three-game home series against Arkansas Tech beginning on Friday at 5 p.m.