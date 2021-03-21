Seminole State settles for road split at Eastern

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WILBURTON – Austin Mann's two-run homer in the second proved to be the difference as the Seminole State College Trojans knocked off host Eastern Oklahoma State 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

EOSC hammered Seminole State in the second game, 15-3, in 6 ½ innings for the split.

Seminole State 4, Eastern Oklahoma State 2

The Trojans took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Ty Van Meter's sacrifice fly. Cody Akers and Carter LaValley had back-to-back singles to set the stage for the SSC.

After the Mountaineers tied it in the bottom half of the first, Conner Womack hit a two-run single and Mann launched his two-run blast to make it 3-1.

EOSC picked up its other score in the third to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The only other run of the game came in the seventh when Caden Green hit a leadoff triple and scored off Brock Rodden's double.

Green and LaValley each finished 2-for-2 from the plate.

CJ Briley got the win in relief of starter Seth Stacey and Creed Watkins pitched the seventh and registered the save.

Briley, who pitched the fourth through sixth innings, gave up no hits and one walk while striking out five. Watkins faced four batters in the seventh and fanned three. He hit a batter with one out. Stacey, in working the first three innings, surrendered the two earned runs off three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Eastern Oklahoma State 15, Seminole State 3

The Mountaineers jumped on the Trojans with six first-inning runs and coasted to the 12-run victory.

EOSC starting pitcher David Sandlin worked the first five innings for the win as only one of the three runs was earned. Sandlin allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 11.

Callen Golloway had two of the three SSC hits, going 2-for-2 with an RBI single in the second inning and a solo-homer in the fifth. LaValley had the other hit in a 1-for-3 effort to go with a walk.

The Mountaineers pounded out 11 hits as Joseph Cruz homered while Cole Broughton, Austin Lambert and Korben Ford ended up with two hits each.

The split left SSC at 17-7.