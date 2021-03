Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – The Tecumseh Savages were limited to six hits as they fell by a 7-3 count to the McLoud Redskins Saturday to wrap up play in the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament at Chandler High School.

McLoud compiled eight hits in the game.

Darice Permetter drove home two of the three Tecumseh runs after going 1-for-3 with a double from the plate.

Kyle Gregory took the pitching loss.