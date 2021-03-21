Tecumseh slow pitch squad goes 3-1 in Friday-Saturday play

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Bristin Hayes went 3-for-3, hit two doubles, drove in four runs and scored twice and Taylor Frizzell was also 3-for-3 with one RBI and got the pitching victory as the Tecumseh Lady Savages thumped Latta 13-1 Saturday in slow pitch softball action at the Dale/Tecumseh Spring Break Festival.

Tecumseh had a perfect 2-0 day, after topping Stroud 8-6 earlier Saturday, and finished 3-1 in the two-day tournament.

Tecumseh 13, Latta 1 (4 innings, Saturday)

Harley Sturm and Lauren Taylor each clubbed a home run for the Lady Savages, who totaled 17 hits.

Sturm was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Taylor ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Clarence Oliver and Ayzia Shirey each 2-for-3 outings. Oliver knocked in two runs and scored once and Shirey had one RBI and scored twice.

Lacy Howell also drove in a run in the midst of a 1-for-3 effort.

Frizzell gave up only five hits and one walk as the lone Latta run was earned.

Tecumseh 8, Stroud 6 (Saturday)

Sturm homered and doubled twice in a 3-for-3 performance as the Lady Savages outlasted the Lady Tigers.

Sturm finished with two runs batted in and scored twice.

Four other Tecumseh players had two hits apiece. Oliver finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Shirey and Frizzell were each 2-for-3 as Shirey hit two triples and scored twice while Frizzell doubled once. Serenity Jacoway had a 2-for-4 effort with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Hayes also knocked in a run and Taylor went 1-for-3 and scored twice.

Frizzell got the pitching win as five of the six runs she surrendered were earned. She also allowed no walks and managed to strike out one.

Each team finished with 13 hits.

Tecumseh 15, Ripley 0 (Friday)

Sturm slammed two solo-homers and Hayes hit a grand slam as the Lady Savages pounded out 16 hits.

Lauren Taylor also cranked out a solo-homer for Tecumseh.

Five Lady Savages had multiple hits as Shirey led the way with a 3-for-3 performance with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored.

Hayes drove in five runs in her 2-for-3 effort with the grand slam and a triple. Sturm, Oliver and Lexi Horn were each 2-for-2. Sturm ended up with two RBIs and two runs scored. Oliver doubled once, knocked in a run and scored twice. Horn also scored a pair of runs.

Frizzell (1-for-2) drove home two runs for Tecumseh, while Jacoway (1-for-1) and Taylor (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI.

Frizzell, the winning pitcher, allowed just three hits.

Silo 15, Tecumseh 11 (Friday)

The Lady Rebels' seven-run seventh inning was highlighted by a three-run homer.

The Lady Savages trailed 8-7 through five innings, but picked up four scores in the bottom of the sixth to go up 11-8.

Tecumseh had three homers among its 14 hits.

Shirey led off the bottom of the first with a solo-shot. Sturm and Taylor each launched two-run homers in that same frame.

Hayes finished 3-for-4 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sturm and Shirey were each 2-for-3 as Sturm knocked in four runs and Shirey had one RBI and scored twice.

Lacey Howell (2-for-4 and a run scored) and Taylor Gage (2-for-4) also had multiple hits in a losing effort. Emily Gage (1-for-3) and Taylor knocked in two runs apiece.