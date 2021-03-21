Wolves earn third straight victory by clipping Cache

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

GLENPOOL – The Shawnee Wolves wrapped up play Saturday in the Skiatook/Glenpool Tournament with a 12-5 triumph over Cache.

Shawnee overcame three errors and compiled seven hits, many of which were timely in earning its third straight win to improve to 6-3 on the season. The Wolves finished 3-1 in the tournament after falling to Cascia Hall on Thursday.

Bauer Brittain drove home five runs for Shawnee as he was 2-for-4. He knocked in the first run off a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit a two-run double in the second and contributed a two-RBI single in the third.

Krew Taylor, in going 1-for-3, laced a two-run double in the second inning.

Daniel Campbell got the pitching win while throwing the first four innings. He surrendered the two earned runs off four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Kasen Rogers nailed down the save in working the final three innings and giving up no hits and one walk while fanning four.

Brittain's sacrifice fly made it 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

In the second, Shawnee scored four runs off back-to-back two-run doubles by Taylor and Brittain to make it 5-1.

The Wolves then put together a five-run third. Roger picked up one RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk for the initial score of the frame. Brittain later hit a two-run single. Rogers and Brittain later scored off an error as the Shawnee advantage swelled to 10-1.

Shawnee upped its lead to 11-2 in the fourth on Easton Odell's sacrifice fly.

After a three-run uprising by Cache in the fifth to cut it to 11-5, the Wolves' Brylen Janda hit a triple and later scored off a passed ball for the final tally of the contest.

Trace McDaniels was 1-for-1 with three runs scored and two walks. Odell finished 1-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk and Cade Chamblin was 1-for-1 in a pinch-hit role.

Shawnee 1, Tulsa Washington 0 (Friday)

Zane Williams and Trace McDaniels combined for a three-hit shutout as the Shawnee Wolves capped off a perfect Friday.

The only run of the game came in the fourth inning when Brittain scored from third base off Brylen Janda's bunt-single.

Wilson pitched the first four innings and gave up the three hits and one walk while striking out six. McDaniels worked the final three frames and allowed no hits and no walks while fanning five.

The only two hits of the game for the Wolves came from Taylor, who finished 1-for-3, and Janda's heroic bunt.

Brittain had a leadoff walk in the fourth, moved up to second when Koby Mitchell drew a walk and then reached third on a wild pitch to set up the only score of the game.

Shawnee 9, Skiatook 1 (5 innings Friday)

Kasen Rogers had a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with two doubles and four runs batted in while Landon Steele had a strong pitching effort as the Wolves blitzed the Bulldogs in a game played at Sapulpa.

Steele worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed one hit and five walks while striking out four. The one Skiatook run was unearned. Rogers came on in relief and allowed no hits and no walks while recording the strikeout.

Shawnee had only six hits, but broke a 1-1 deadlock with five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Brittain finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Mitchell went 1-for-3 and scored twice and Gunner Head ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Wolves broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Rogers reached on an infield single to shortstop, advanced to second and scored after two passed ball.

After Skiatook tied it up at 1-1 in the fourth, Shawnee picked up the five scores in the fourth. McDaniels drew a bases-loaded walk to break the deadlock. Head hit a sacrifice fly to plate another run. Then Rogers followed with a two-run double to score Janda and McDaniels to make it 5-1 and Rogers later scored off an error off a ball hit by Boston Tully.

The other three Wolves' runs came off an infield single to shortstop by Head and another two-RBI double from Rogers.