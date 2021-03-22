Conley's nine blasts help Dale to four-game sweep

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE – Maddie Conley put on a massive home run display this past weekend as the Dale Lady Pirates rolled to a four-game sweep in the Dale/Tecumseh Slow Pitch Spring Break Festival.

Conley cranked out nine home runs, drove home 24 runs, scored 12 times, had a .765 batting average and a 2.471 slugging percentage as Dale beat Byng (15-4), Tahlequah (13-0), Leedey (28-17) and Choctaw (25-22).

In the process, Conley was intentionally walked three times.

Dale 25, Choctaw 22 (Game 2, Saturday)

Conley hit three home runs in this game in a 3-for-4 performance with six runs batted in and four runs scored.

Chayse Carman drove in six runs as well, going 4-for-5 with a homer, double, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Addie Bell and Karsen Griggs fueled the 26-hit attack as each went 5-for-5. Bell homered, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three times and Griggs doubled once, knocked in a pair of runs and scored five times.

Sam Hartman added a 3-for-5 effort with a home run, double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Also contributing to the Dale offense were Danyn Lang, who went 2-for-3 with a homer, double, three RBIs and four runs scored and Anna Hester, who ended up 2-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Dale 28, Leedey 17 (Game 1, Saturday)

Conley was 5-for-5 with four homers, 12 runs batted in and four runs scored as the Lady Pirates won a wild one.

Carman also homered twice in the game as she was 4-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored.

Four other Dale players finished with three hits each. Lang went 3-for-4 with one RBI and four runs scored. Emilia Idleman was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Lexie White ended up 3-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored and Bell had a 3-for-5 effort with two runs scored.

Makenzy Herman (2-for-5), Hester (2-for-3), Griggs (2-for-4) and Sam Hartman (2-for-4) had multiple hits as Herman homered once, drove home three runs and scored twice.

The Lady Pirates piled up 28 hits.

Dale 13, Tahlequah 0 (Game 2, Friday)

Hartman and Lang each finished 3-for-3 in a 16-hit for the Lady Pirates.

Hartman hit a homer and double while knocking in three runs and scoring three times. Lang tripled once and scored three times.

Bell went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs. Griggs had a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Hester and Caram were also 2-for-3 as Hester drove home three runs. Conley was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Conley got the pitching shutout as she gave up just three hits and one walk

Dale 15, Byng 4 (Game 1, Friday)

Conley slammed two home runs while Hartman and Caram each went deep once as Dale pounded out 20 hits in its season opener.

Conley finished 4-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Hartman went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Bell was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Four other Dale players managed to get two hits each – Griggs (2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored), Lang (2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored), Idleman (2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored) and Caram (2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored). Herman also knocked in two runs in a 1-for-2 outing.

Conley got the pitching win as only two of the four runs scored off her were earned.