Former area softball standouts shining at Wichita State

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WICHITA, Kan. - Two former Tri-County area softball standouts – juniors Neleigh Herring and Caitlin Bingham - have played a key role in the success of the Wichita State University Shockers' 17-4 start to the 2021 season.

Herring, from Chandler, tops WSU with a .453 batting average to go with five home runs, seven doubles and 17 runs batted in. Herring also owns an .868 slugging percentage. She has played in 20 of the team's 21 games and has started all of them.

Herring was recently named to the American Athletic Conference's Honor Roll for her performance last week as the Shockers went 4-1 at the Mizuno Classic at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

She was 1-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored in WSU's 9-2 win over the host Cowgirls. Herring then had a 3-for-3 effort with a double and a run scored against the University of Texas-San Antonio. She also went 2-for-3 with a run scored in a 5-2 loss to OSU.

Bingham, of Tecumseh, has a 3-1 pitching record with two saves and a 2.33 earned run average. The opposition is batting just .219 against her as she has 16 strikeouts to 12 walks.

She went 1-1 in the Mizuno Classic, getting the victory in a 9-3 decision over Kansas City in which she worked all seven innings and gave up six hits and two walks while striking out three. Two of the three Kansas City runs were earned. She took the loss in the second meeting against the Cowgirls, her first loss of the season. She allowed the five earned runs off seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.

The next scheduled action for the Shockers will be Friday at home against East Carolina at 5 p.m. to launch a three-game AAC series. The other two games will be played on Saturday in Wichita.