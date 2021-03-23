OBU's Thompson named to South Central Region Second Team

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2020 Division II All-District teams on Monday morning, recognizing the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes and coaches in the division.

Senior guard Brantly Thompson earned a spot on the South Central Region Second Team.

Thompson, a senior from Tuttle, Oklahoma, was a unanimous choice to the first team as he comes off an incredible year, including 13.8 points per game, 4.2 rebound per game and 3.9 assists per game. Thompson led the team with 49 made 3-pointers on the year and was a massive piece on the defensive end, adding 18 total steals, good for second on the team.

Thompson saw his highest scoring season of his career, up from 8.9 averaged his junior year and 11.3 averaged his sophomore year. He reached the 1,000 career point plateau on Feb. 6 against Southeastern, becoming the 50th player in OBU basketball history to do so, and scored 20 or more points in five games this season including a career-high 25 in a 90-80 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State on Jan. 28.

Thompson reached numerous career marks in his senior season including 10 made field goals against SWOSU and six made 3-pointers on two separate occasions – Jan. 14 against East Central and Jan. 25 against Southern Nazarene. He knocked down five 3-pointers in the NCAA Tournament win over Arkansas-Monticello and had a career-high 13 assists in the GAC Quarterfinals against Ouachita, setting a new GAC Tournament mark.

Thompson consistently defended the opponent's top offensive player and drew tough defenders week in and week out.

Oklahoma Baptist concluded a unique season with a 16-6 overall record and a GAC Western Division championship. It was the Bison's second straight year making the NCAA Tournament under third-year head coach Jason Eaker as they won their first ever tournament game over Arkansas-Monticello and made it to the South Central Region Semifinals.