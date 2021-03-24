Dale drills Tecumseh, Lexington; Lady Savages rip Lexington

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH – Dale's Maddie Conley continued to crush the ball into orbit as she launched three home runs Tuesday in the Lady Pirates' 16-4 slow pitch softball victory over the host Tecumseh Lady Savages in six innings.

During the three-team affair, Conley also homered earlier in the day in a 10-0 win over Lexington which raises her long-ball total to 13 through six games this season.

Against Tecumseh, Conley went 3-for-3 from the plate with a two-run shot in the first inning, three-inning blast in the second and another two-run shot in the third in finishing with seven runs batted in. During her fourth plate appearance, she was intentionally walked and ultimately scored for the fourth time in the contest.

Dale head coach Andy Powell attributes some of that success to the team.

“She has been exceptional,” said Powell. “You have to be sure you have someone that can hit the ball around her because she will be intentionally walked all the time.”

The opposition would have liked to issue more intentional free passes to the slugger, but that can't always be the case. Simply put, the Lady Pirates have produced up and down the lineup in rolling to a 6-0 start to the season, particularly around where Conley bats (No. 2) in the lineup.

Two other Dale players had three hits each against Tecumseh. Karsen Griggs also homered in a 3-for-4 effort to also go with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Danyn Lang, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI as the Lady Pirates piled up 19 hits.

Sam Hartman also figured big into the Dale offense by going 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run single in the sixth.

The Lady Pirates held a 18-9 advantage in total hits.

Tecumseh showed a little long-ball power of its own by cranking out three home runs – two from Lauren Taylor and one from Bristin Hayes. All three homers were solo-shots.

Taylor had a one-out blast in the second inning and a two-out slam in the fourth. Hayes' homer led off the fourth inning. Taylor was 2-for-2 with the two RBIs. Hayes finished 2-for-3 with one RBI and Taylor Gage ended up 2-for-3.

Conley picked up the pitching victory for the Lady Pirates while Taylor Frizzell took the loss for the Lady Savages.

Tecumseh 18, Lexington 3 (3 innings)

Harley Sturm and Ayzia Shirey each slammed a home run while Emily Gage had a 3-for-3 performance with a double, four RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Savages, who totaled 12 hits.

Three other Lady Savages had two hits each. Taylor Frizzell finishes 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a walk. Hayes went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk while scoring twice and Serenity Jacoway ended up 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored.

Sturm knocked in five runs in her 1-for-2 effort. She launched a three-run homer in the third inning and Shirey also belted her three-run blast in that same frame as Tecumseh scored 10 runs in the inning.

Taylor Gage also tripled and drove in two runs while finishing 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Frizzell earned the pitching win as she surrendered three earned runs off five hits with only one walk and a pair of strikeouts.

Dale 10, Lexington 0

Conley, Griggs and Addie Bell each clubbed a home run as the Lady Pirates blitzed the Lady Bulldogs.

Conley also got the shutout pitching victory.