McAlester takes advantage of error-plagued Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McALESTER – The host McAlester Buffaloes took advantage of six Shawnee errors and picked up a 4-2 victory over the Wolves Tuesday night.

All four McAlester runs occurred directly off Shawnee errors as the Wolves held a 5-2 advantage in total hits.

Shawnee's Bauer Brittain was the hard-luck losing pitcher as all four Buff runs were unearned. He allowed the two hits and four walks while striking out eight in working the first six innings. Zane Wilson pitched the seventh and recorded a strikeout with no hits and no walks.

Both of the Wolves' runs came off a sacrifice fly in the first inning and another in the sixth, both by Brittain.

Shawnee's five hits came from Kasen Rogers, Trace McDaniels, Creed Muirhead, Cade Chamblin and Easton Odell. The hit by McDaniels was a double.

McAlester, after Brittain's first sacrifice fly which scored Rogers, picked up three runs in the bottom of the first and added a single tally in the fifth to go up 4-1. Brittain's other sacrifice fly, which scored McDaniels, came in the sixth.

The Wolves, who fell to 6-4 with the loss, were scheduled to host McAlester Wednesday night.