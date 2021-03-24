North Rock Creek blanks Bethel, falls to Coalgate

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Katie Larson homered and doubled in a 4-for-4 outing with three runs batted in and three runs scored Tuesday as the North Rock Creek Lady Cougars shut out the Bethel Lady Wildcats 14-0 in 4 ½ innings.

It was the second home run of the day for Larson as she accomplished the feat in the Lady Cougars' 23-15 setback to Coalgate earlier in the day.

North Rock Creek 14, Bethel 0

Hannah Earlywine doubled twice, knocked in three runs and scored three times in a 3-for-4 performance as the Lady Cougars pounded out 19 hits.

Jayden Haney, Haley Hacker and Tracelee Burdine were each 2-for-4 with one RBI. Haney doubled once and scored three runs. Burdine knocked in a run and scored once. Hacker also scored once. Lydia VanAntwerp and Caty Baack each ended up 2-for-3 as VanAntwerp drove in a run and walked once and Baack scored twice and drew a walk.

Raynee Bass (1-for-3) knocked in two runs and Olivia VanAntwerp (1-for-3) drove in one.

NRC picked up a run in the first, added three more in the third, scored six in the fourth and tacked on four more in the fourth.

Bethel was held to three hits.

Coalgate 23, North Rock Creek 15

The Lady Wildcats broke a 15-all deadlock with an eight-run fifth inning to put the game away.

Larson hit a grand slam while Baack and Lydia VanAntwerp also launched a home run apiece.

The Lady Cougars piled up 21 hits, but Coalgate ended up with 26.

Baack and Earlywine were each 4-for-4. Baack drove home three runs and scored twice and Earlywine doubled twice, picked up one RBI and scored a pair of runs.

Lydia VanAntwerp ended up 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored and Hacker finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Haney (2-for-3 with three runs scored and a walk) and Larson (2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored) also provided a lift to the NRC offense. Olivia VanAntwerp (1-for-2) also picked up one RBI.