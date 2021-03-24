Shawnee girls' tennis squad battles Henryetta

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The Shawnee High School girls' tennis squad received a 7-6, 6-4 victory from Grace Bryant at No. 2 singles in claiming a dual over Henryetta on Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves and Henryetta split a pair of matches, but Shawnee won the meeting by virtue of games won within the matches.

Henryetta forfeited to the Lady Wolves at No. 2 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Henryetta's Kellyn Lollis downed Shawnee's Olivia Stobbe, 7-5, 4-6 (10-4). At No. 1 doubles, the Henryetta tandem of Katie Davis and Brooke Nash beat Abigail Looper and Elise Diamond, 6-4, 3-6 (10-6).

Note: The Shawnee JV girls posted a second-place finish out of 16 teams in the Mustang JV Tournament. Shawnee's Mia Jennings and Allison Holter placed second at No. 3 doubles. The combination of Olivia Stevenson and Madison Steele took third place at No. 2 doubles for Shawnee. Gabby Herrerra and Mackenzie Steele placed fourth for Shawnee at No. 1 doubles.