McAlester's Boatright no-hits error-strapped Wolves

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

A recipe for disaster certainly took a toll on the Shawnee Wolves Wednesday night at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

McAlester right-hander Trent Boatright fired a five-inning no-hitter as the Buffaloes took advantage of five Shawnee errors and eight walks issued by the Wolves' pitching staff in claiming an 11-0 decision.

The loss dropped Shawnee to 6-5 on the season and 0-2 in the district as McAlester swept the two-game series from the Wolves after the Buffs beat Shawnee 4-2 in McAlester Tuesday night. In Tuesday's game, the Wolves fell victim to six errors as all four Buff runs were scored directly off errors.

“When you're walking too many batters, not making plays behind your pitchers and not hitting the ball, it's not a good recipe for success,” said Wolves' head coach Kevin Paxson.

What made matters worse is that senior shortstop Krew Taylor was unable to play for the second straight day due to sickness.

However, Boatright was solid on the hill for the Buffs as he registered nine strikeouts with only two walks. Just four Shawnee batters reached base – via the two walks, an error and a dropped third strike.

Meanwhile, McAlester pounded out 11 hits as leadoff man Lane Bass led the way with a 4-for-5 performance with two runs batted in. Gage Dollins, batting in the No. 2 spot, went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and a walk.

Bryson Martin (1-for-2 with a pair of walks) and Blake Martin (1-for-2 with one walk and hit by a pitch) each picked up two RBIs. Bryson hit a two-run single in the second inning and Blake had an RBI single in the second and drew a bases-loaded walk in the third.

Starter Brylen Janda suffered the loss after lasting just 1 2/3 innings. Zane Wilson and Gavin Jenkins each made relief appearances.

“We had a good effort by our relief guys. We just didn't make the plays behind them and didn't swing the bats,” Paxson said.

Only two of the 11 runs scored by McAlester were earned.

After a scoreless first inning, the Buffs scored four times in the second and added three more scores in the third. Shawnee helped the McAlester cause with two errors each in the second and third frames. The Buffs had three hits in each inning during that span.

McAlester added two more runs in the fourth and picked up a single score in the fifth with the help of a Wolves' miscue.

Shawnee was scheduled to play Guthrie Thursday night in the Shawnee Showdown.