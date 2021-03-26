Bell’s walk-off, three-run blast lifts Dale

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

DALE — Addie Bell slammed a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Dale to a 16-13 victory over Washington Thursday.

Washington had tied the game at 13 with a single run in the top of the seventh.

Dale, 7-0, clubbed eight home runs, including a team-leading 14th by Maddie Conley.

Anna Hester and Karsen Griggs unloaded two roundtrippers each with both sluggers driving in four runs.

Also homering for the Lady Pirates were Sam Hartman and Chayse Caram. Hartman went 4-for-4, including two doubles, and Conley was 3-of-4, also with a two-bagger.

Conley, Griggs and Hartman each scored three runs.

Washington posted three home runs.