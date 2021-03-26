Dale rallies past host Washington

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WASHINGTON — Ike Shirey’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning gave Dale a 6-5 win over Washington Thursday night.

Connor Kuykendall launched the seventh by reaching first base on an error, then moving to second on another error. Dayton Forsythe’s sacrifice bunt set up Shirey’s fly ball to center.

Dale trailed 5-4 entering the sixth. Singles by Cade McQuain and Kash Vanbrunt set up a RBI double by Cade Capps to tie the game.

Capps recorded two doubles on the night while Dallen Forsythe and Vanbrunt singled twice.

Dayton Forsythe, who started on the mound, surrendered three runs, one of which was unearned. Forsythe allowed two hits, fanned three and walked five in three innings.

Shirey earned the pitching win in relief. In four innings, he permitted two runs (one unearned), whiffed seven and walked one.

The Pirates (4-1) will travel to Caney Valley Monday.