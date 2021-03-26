Late Chandler rally comes up short

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — Chandler scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning but still came up short in an 8-5 setback to Byng Thursday.

The Lady Lions, 1-5, were outhit 12-11. Chandler committed six errors, leading to five unearned runs. Byng had just one error.

Grace Hulsey of Chandler recorded a solo home run to go along with a single. She also scored three times.

Jaelyn Robertson tripled, singled, drove in a run and scored once. Grace Haas and Hannah Edmonds of Chandler had two singles apiece. Jentrie Gibson singled and walked twice while driving in two runs.

Edmonds, who pitched six innings for the Lady Lions, absorbed the loss. She walked two and gave up 12 hits.

Chandler led 2-1 when Byng tallied five runs in the bottom of the third, then added two more runs in the fifth.