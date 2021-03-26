North Rock Creek smothers two foes

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

LUTHER — North Rock Creek required just a combined 6 ½ innings to drill Olive, 14-4, and Luther, 17-0, Thursday at the Luther Festival.

NRC outhit Olive 13-9 in a 3 ½-inning contest. The Cougars also were the recipients of seven walks and two Olive errors.

Caty Baack and Lydia VanAntwerp went 3-for-3 with both doubling and tripling. Baack drove in five runs and VanAntwerp knocked in three as the Cougars went to 7-2.

Katie Larson and Emily Abbott had two hits each with Abbott doubling. Also collecting a double was Haley Hacker.

Against Luther, NRC tallied five runs in the first inning, three in the second and nine in the third.

Baack homered, tripled, scored three times and had four runs batted in.

Lydia VanAntwerp doubled twice and drove in three runs. Olivia VanAntwerp also posted two doubles. Larson notched a three-bagger and a two-bagger.

The Cougars outhit Luther 16-2 with Raynee Bass and Hannah Earlywine posting doubles.

North Rock Creek didn’t commit an error on the day.