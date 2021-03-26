Rough day for Bulldogs

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — The Bulldogs of Meeker dropped decisions to Harrah, 17-1, and Blanchard, 16-1, Thursday at the McLoud Tournament.

Meeker recorded two hits in both contests. Against Harrah, Budgie Cameron doubled. Caleb Chapman notched a run-scoring single in the first inning.

Harrah, which exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning, finished with 14 hits, including two doubles by Gage Revene. Alex Morgan, like teammate Revene, had three hits.

The game was stopped after five innings. Four Harrah runs were unearned.

Blanchard combined eight hits with six walks and three Meeker errors. Blanchard scored seven runs in the second inning.

Johnny Butler and Chapman singled for Meeker (2-12). Teammate Ty Gabbert stole a base.