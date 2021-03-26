Savages rally past Ardmore, 4-3

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SULPHUR — Kane Ainesworth scored on a two-out passed ball in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Tecumseh a 4-3 victory over Ardmore Thursday at the Sulphur Tournament.

Ardmore led 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth but the Savages used a one-out single to center by Dylan Graham, a walk by Ainesworth, a bunt single by Hayden Coker and three passed balls to gain the win.

Tecumseh also scored twice in the third. Bryson Smith led off the frame by reaching first base off a passed ball on a strikeout. Jake Trice reached base on a one-out error and Graham singled to right, loading the sacks. After a strikeout, Coker was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, then Chad Wynne drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Three of Tecumseh’s runs were unearned. Graham was the only Tecumseh player with two hits as the Savages finished with five.

Graham also hurled a five-inning three-hitter. He allowed three hits and three runs, only one of which was earned. Graham registered seven strikeouts and walked three.

Ardmore stranded six runners. Tecumseh left five men on base.

Tecumseh 5, Madill 3

Madill scored three runs to start the game but Trice put the pitching clamps down thereafter. He finished with a five-inning three-hitter and registered nine strikeouts Two of Madill’s runs were unearned as the Savages errored twice.

Smith had Tecumseh’s sole extra-base hit, a double, and scored a run.

Trice threw 100 pitches, 49 of which were strikes.

The Savages stranded just two runners.