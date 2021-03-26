Seminole State improves to 12-2-1

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

ENID — Seminole State College improved to 12-2-1 Thursday by sweeping Northern Oklahoma College-Enid, 5-3 and 16-0.

Seminole State used a three-run fifth inning to take a 4-0 lead in the opener and held on.

Starter Shakyrah Gladness, who hurled the first 4 1/3 innings, allowed no runs, three hits, fanned three and walked one. Reliever Julie Kennedy, who went the final 2 2/3 innings, surrendered three hits, three runs (two earned) and didn’t issue a walk.

Shea Morena highlighted Seminole State’s nine-hit attack with a 3-of-4 effort which included a two-run home run in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh.

Also doubling for Seminole State were Krosby Clinton, Beth Denny and Kennedy Holderread.

In the five-inning nightcap, Seminole State amassed 16 hits with Ashlynn Bruce going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four runs batted in and three runs. Leadoff hitter Maebree Robertson knocked in five runs with a 3-for-four performance which included a roundtripper and a double.

Moreno went 3-for-3, including a double. Payton Compton and London Lewis doubled.

Victorious pitching starter Evy Aud gave up just two hits, whiffed four and walked two in four innings. Reliever Kaylee Fink didn’t give up a hit in one inning.

Seminole State will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Connors State at Warner.