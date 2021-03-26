Shawnee's Campbell mows down Guthrie

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

The pitching performance of right-hander Daniel Campbell is what the doctor ordered Thursday night.

Campbell allowed just four hits, struck out 15 and gave up just one walk as the Shawnee Wolves shook off the previous disastrous two days by earning a 5-1 triumph over Guthrie in the Shawnee Showdown at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

“It's exactly what we needed. Daniel gave us a performance to hopefully get us kick-started the other direction,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

The Wolves were coming off back-to-back losses to McAlester, 4-2 Tuesday and 11-0 Wednesday, in which they struggled in nearly every phase of the game. Shawnee had a combined 11 errors in the two games and were no-hit by the Buffaloes on Wednesday.

Campbell wasn't about to see the string of losses hit three. He struck out the side in the third, fifth and seventh innings. At one point, he retired six straight batters on strikeouts and struck out 10 of 11 batters during that same stretch. The only walk Campbell issued was the only blemish during that string. The Bluejays' only run was unearned as well.

After the circumstances of Tuesday and Wednesday, Campbell was ready to take the mound on Thursday as he mixed his fastball, change-up and cutter well.

“I felt comfortable. We had a great talk (as a team) in the locker room,” said Campbell. “In the pregame, I knew the team would have my back. I got a little tired (toward the end), but my pitching coach (David Rolette) knew what I needed to do. I trusted him.”

The Wolves, 7-5 with the win, were able to cut down on their errors as they committed just two Thursday.

Shawnee received some stellar play from senior right fielder Brylen Janda, who robbed Guthrie's Jaylin Allison from stretching a single down the right field line into a double. Janda's pin-point throw led to senior shortstop Krew Taylor making the tag at second base. Janda also gunned down a runner for an unusual F-9-3 double play. Janda also made a nice running grab into the shallow gap of right-center for the third out of the sixth.

“Brylen saved my butt. He can throw and got the outs,” Campbell said.

The Wolves compiled eight hits in the game.

“One thing we talk is having quality at bats. Everyone in the lineup had at least one quality at bat,” Paxson said. “A quality at bat doesn't necessarily mean a hit. It can be a walk or bunt. It's a matter of getting on base and moving runners.”

Gunner Head, batting in the No. 9 spot and playing center field, had a 3-for-3 effort from the plate with a single in the second, bunt-single in the fourth and a run-scoring single in the sixth while also scoring in that same inning.

Shawnee's other five hits were spread out. Easton Odell, hitting in the No. 8 spot, had an RBI double in the second in going 1-for-3 and catcher Creed Muirhead went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored twice.

Taylor, who missed the two-game McAlester series due to sickness, drove in a run off an error in the first inning and singled in the sixth. Bauer Brittain delivered a run-scoring single in the sixth for the final tally of the game. Leadoff man Kasen Rogers went 1-for-3 with an infield single in the first. He was also hit by a pitch and scored a run.

The Wolves were scheduled to host Edmond North Friday night and were slated to play two home games on Saturday during the Showdown against Yukon at 2 p.m. and Del City at 5 p.m.