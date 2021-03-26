Wildcats strike late for triumph

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Bethel snapped a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat Seminole 7-5 Thursday.

Leadoff hitter RJ Morris, who went 4-for-4 at the plate, had a run-scoring double in the sixth. The uprising also featured a Çolton Campbell single, a dropped third strike, allowing a batter to reach first base, a hit batsman and a walk by Connor Anthony.

Seminole was up 3-1 entering the fifth, only to have Bethel’s Mason Konkler drive in two runs on a single to knot the score at 3.

Bethel racked up nine hits, including two doubles by Morris, who scored three times.

John Gordon also doubled for Bethel as it improved to 4-6.

Reece Cheatham chipped in with two singles for the victors, who like Seminole committed one error.

Gordon, who went the first six innings on the mound, permitted five runs (three earned), struck out six and walked five. He gave up four hits.

Cheatham, in one inning of relief, gave up one hit and fanned one.

Bethel stranded 10 baserunners.

For Seminole, Jaxon Smith tripled and Davin Allison rang up a two-run double. Leadoff batter Easton Wurtz also doubled.

Chieftain Vcake Wassana had a sacrifice fly and also registered three strikeouts in a 1 1/3-inning pitching stint.