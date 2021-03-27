Bombers whip visiting Wildcats

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MIDWEST CITY — The Bombers of Midwest City limited Bethel to three hits Friday while recording a 9-1 victory.

When Midwest City notched three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the game was called on the eight-run rule.

Bethel was down 6-0 when it scored its run in the top of the fifth. Colton Campbell singled to left with one out, moved to second on a Daxton Roberts single, advanced to third on a hit batsman and scored on a passed ball.

Bethel’s only extra-base hit was a double by LW Moore.

The Wildcats didn’t draw a base on balls and stranded just three runners.

Midwest City carved out nine hits and five walks to go with three Bethel errors which led to six unearned runs.

Bethel pitching starter Mason Konkler, who went 2 1/3 innings, gave up two runs (both unearned). He fanned four and permitted three hits.

Reliever Reece Cheatham gave up seven runs but four were unearned in two innings of work. Cheatham fanned two and walked two.

Bethel dropped to 4-7.