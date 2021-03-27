Chandler 3-1 at Blackwell Tournament

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MORRISON — Chandler’s girls went 3-1 Friday at the Blackwell Tournament to move to 4-6 on the season.

The Lady Lions upended Hominy (14-2), Woodland (10-9) and Barnsdall (20-2) before bowing to Morrison (13-3).

Chandler 14, Hominy 2 (Friday)

The Lions outhit Hominy 13-5 as leadoff batter Grace Haas led the way at 3 of 3, including a solo home run, double and two runs scored.

Bailey Bigbey also homered and drove in three runs. Kashlynn Vega, who doubled, had three RBIs.

Grace Hulsey, Charlee Hicks and Jentrie Gibson were in the two-hit category.

The game went just four innings.

Chandler 10, Woodland 9 (Friday)

Chandler scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth after Woodland netted three runs in the top of the inning for a 9-8 lead.

Jaelyn Robertson led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. After Hannah Edmonds walked, Hicks singled and both baserunners scored on a throwing error.

Robertson headed Chandler’s 14-hit attack with three hits, including a two-run HR to left in the first inning. Haas drove in five runs, including a bases-loaded home run.

Chandler prevailed despite committing six errors to just one for Woodland.

Chandler 20, Barnsdall 2 (Friday)

The game went just three innings after Chandler netted 14 runs in the first.

Chandler posted 12 hits to three for the losers.

Robertson homered and drove in four runs. Kali Beall recorded a three-run triple while Alexyss Schevetto doubled twice. Also doubling for the winners were Kalee Peery and Gibson.

The Lions outhit Barnsdall 12-3.

Morrison 13, Chandler 3 (Friday)

Chandler posted just five hits in the four-inning matchup.

Edmonds had a two-run triple and Hulsey doubled.

Morison scored five runs in the third and fourth innings. Morrison finished the game with six home runs.