Chieftains post sweep of Wewoka

SEMINOLE — The Chieftains of Seminole captured both ends of a Friday doubleheader with Wewoka, 14-11 and 10-2.

In the opener, Seminole led 7-2 after one inning and 11-2 after three before Wewoka crawled back within 12-11. Seminole scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, then held the visitors scoreless in the seventh.

Seminole combined eight hits with 10 walks and five Wewoka errors. Five Seminole runs were unearned.

Chieftains Jake Harvey and Easton Wurtz doubled. Harvey had a team-high three runs batted in. Vcake Wassana collected two singles and stole four bases.

Wewoka was the recipient of nine free bases and posted nine hits, eight of which were singles.

Seminole trailed only once in the nightcap, 1-0 after the top of the first inning. But the Chieftains rebounded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth, then put up six more runs in the fifth.

Cooper Atyia pitched all five innings for the victors. Atyia, who threw 73 pitches (52 strikes), allowed seven hits, whiffed six and walked one.

Seminole made the most out of four hits and eight walks, stranding only three runners.

Jace Johnson and Bryce Marshall doubled for the Chieftains.