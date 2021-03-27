Dale girls use long ball to upend Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH — The long ball proved to be a major difference Friday as Dale registered two Harrah Tournament triumphs over Tecumseh, 10-7 and 12-7.

The only HR in the opener was a bases-full blast by Karsen Griggs, who finished with six runs batted in off a 3-of-3 outing which included two doubles.

Four other Pirates — Danyn Lang, Maddie Conley, Sam Hartman and Makenzy Herman — doubled.

Lang, who went 3-of-3 at the plate, scored three times. Herman had two hits as Dale finished with 14.

Tecumseh’s 13-hit arsenal was propelled by Bristin Hayes and Harley Sturm with three hits apiece. Hayes doubled.

Dale led 10-3 before Tecumseh tallied four runs in the sixth. The Pirates scored four runs in the third and fourth innings.

The Pirates blasted five home runs in the nightcap — two apiece by Lang and Conley and one by Emilia Idleman.

Conley added a double, as did Griggs and Addie Bell. Conley and Lang went 4 for 4 with Conley driving in five runs and Lang three. Both players scored three times.

Dale was up 9-0 after four innings.

Tecumseh strung together 14 hits, ignited by Serenity Jacoway’s triple and two singles. Lauren Taylor chipped in with two doubles and Hayes had a two-bagger.

Tecumseh stranded nine baserunners while Dale had six.

Tecumseh 8, Ripley 2 (Friday)

Hayes homered while Sturm and Oliver each finished 2-for-3 from the plate as the Lady Savages topped Ripley.

Hayes knocked in three runs in a 1-for-3 effort. Sturm hit a triple and double while driving in a pair of runs and scoring once. Oliver scored two runs as well.

Tecumseh totaled nine hits.

Frizzell allowed the two earned runs off eight hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Tecumseh 19, Shattuck 11 (Friday)

The Lady Savages launched four home runs – one each from Hayes, Jacoway, Shirey and Taylor – in slamming Shattuck.

Tecumseh piled up 24 hits to Shattuck's 17.

Hayes went 4-for-4 with the homer, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Shirey finished 3-for-4 with the homer and double to go with five runs batted in and four runs scored. Frizzell was also 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk. Blakeley Sanchez also had a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs.

Sturm, Taylor and Taylor Gage collected two hits apiece.

Tecumseh 24, Lexington 11 (Friday)

Shirey and Taylor cranked out two home runs apiece while Sturm, Frizzell and Taylor Gage each popped out a homer in the 13-run victory.

The Lady Savages finished with 17 hits as nine players ended up with two each.

Hayes and Taylor drove home four runs apiece while Shirey and Sturm knocked in three each. Lacy Howell, Taylor Gage and Frizzell each picked up two RBIs.

Tecumseh trailed 10-6 through two innings, but scored eight times in the third and added 10 more scores in the fourth which led to the run-rule win.

Tecumseh 4, Bethel 2 (Friday)

Shirey hit a home run in a 2-for-3 outing. Sturm also finished 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI and Howell ended up 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI as the Lady Savages clipped the Lady Wildcats.

Tecumseh overcame a 2-1 deficit with a three-run fifth inning to take control.

The Lady Savages had a 10-6 advantage in total hits.

Frizzell recorded a strikeout and walked four in nabbing the win.