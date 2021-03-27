Errors costly for Asher baseballers

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

KINGSTON — Asher was limited to two hits Friday as Caddo engineered a 2-1 victory at the Kingston Festival.

Mike McDonald posted a double for Asher and was the losing pitcher despite surrendering just six hits in six innings.

Both of Caddo’s runs were unearned because of two Asher errors. McDonald had seven strikeouts and walked two.

Garrett Leba scored Asher’s only run in the top of the first. He led off with a single, moved to second on Cameron Grissom’s sacrifice bunt and scored on a passed ball.

Caddo tallied its first run off a first-inning error, then scored again in the fifth on a one-out single which led to a stolen base and an RBI groundout to third base.

Asher moved to 8-2.