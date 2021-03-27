Errors hurt Meeker baseballers

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

POTEAU —Five errors were simply too much for Meeker’s baseballers to overcome Friday in a 9-4 loss to Poteau.

Meeker’s Jordan Sellers went all six innings on the mound and gave up nine runs, only three of which were earned. Sellers walked two and gave up nine hits.

Meeker finished with seven hits. Ty Gabbert, Braden Harris, Cade Patterson and Gage Powell doubled for the Bulldogs.

Meeker’s Caleb Chapman singled twice, scored and drove in a run.

The Bulldogs left seven runners on base.