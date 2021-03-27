Latta edges McLoud, 6-5

Keven Scrutchins

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD- The McLoud Redskins played host to Latta Friday evening as part of the McLoud Baseball Tournament and dropped a 6-5 decision to the visiting Panthers.

With the game tied at 5-5 after six innings, the Panthers sent the winning run across the dish in the top half of the seventh to earn the win.

Jackson Presley drove in Hunter Price with a sharp single to left. Price had a pinch-hit single earlier in the inning to get in scoring position for Presley, who went 3-for-5 on the day, for the Panthers.

McLoud led for most of the ballgame, and took an early 2-0 lead on Latta, after the first inning of play. Caleb Summerlin got on board with a one-out single. Wes Olds then moved Summerlin to second after drawing a walk off of starter DJ Van Atten. That set the table for Nathan Eaton who ripped a double into center field scoring Summerlin and Olds to put the Redskins up 2-0 after one.

Latta scored a run in the top of the third to cut the McLoud lead in half to 2-1.

McLoud answered right back with another two-run inning in the bottom half of the fourth. Once again Eaton was right in the middle of it. The designated hitter started the inning with a double to left field. Brenden Howard then walked to give McLoud the scoring chance.

Gabe Swymuler then laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving the two runners up a notch then scored when the Latta third baseman mishandled a sharply hit ball by Collin Gibson. The miscue scored two runs and put McLoud up 4-1 heading into the fifth.

The Panthers then took advantage of two Redskin errors in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs and drawing even with McLoud at 4-4.

McLoud retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth, scoring one run to go back up 5-4. Another Olds walk, his second of the night, set the table for the Redskins. Zak Conover and Howard each collected infield singles to load the bases up for McLoud. Swymuler was then hit by a Van Atten pitch, scoring Olds for the one-run lead at 5-4.

Latta tied things up in the top of the sixth when Pressley scored on an RBI single to left off of the bat of Van Atten. That set up the seventh inning finale by the Panthers.

Pressley finished with two runs batted in and a double and a single. Justin Kiker came on in relief of Van Atten in the seventh and earned the win for the Panthers.

Eaton went 3-for-4 for McLoud, drove in two runs and collected two doubles.