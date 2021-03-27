Lone Grove strikes late against Tecumseh

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SULPHUR — Lone Grove unloaded seven sixth-inning runs against Tecumseh Friday for a 13-6 win at the Sulphur Tournament.

The game was tied at 5 when Lone Grove erupted in the top of the sixth.

The victors overcame five errors by collecting 17 hits to eight for the Savages.

Colby Brown recorded Tecumseh’s sole extra-base hit with a two-run double as Tecumseh netted four runs in the third for a brief 5-2 advantage. Singling in the inning were Dylan Graham, Kane Ainesworth and Hayden Coker, the latter driving in a run.

Coker added another single and Savage leadoff hitter Jaxon Meyers garnered two singles.

Savage pitching starter Kyle Gregory gave up nine runs (one unearned), fanned three and walked one in a five-inning stint. Meyers gave up four runs in one inning and Kaiden Pounds didn’t surrender a hit in the seventh inning.

Tecumseh made just one error.

Meyers was credited with two stolen bases as Tecumseh went to 8-8.