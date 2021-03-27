OBU softball squad thumps Arkansas Tech, 14-3

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

The Oklahoma Baptist softball team put up three innings worth of crooked numbers and took advantage of seven Arkansas Tech errors to roll to a 14-3 win in five innings on Friday at the OBU Softball Complex.

The Bison pounded out 10 hits, scoring six runs in the third and five runs in the fifth while Arkansas Tech struggled defensively all game.

The Golden Suns were the ones who struck first, scoring two in the top half of the second to take an early 2-0 lead.

OBU responded with three runs in the bottom half of the second thanks to three Tech errors in the inning. Asia Henry drove home a run on an RBI single while Kylie Kawamura added a two-RBI single.

Tech evened the game with a solo shot which saw Aspen Younce enter the game. Younce was terrific, allowing no hits the rest of the way and slowing down the Golden Suns offense.

OBU opened the game up with six runs in the third inning behind a run-scoring single from Emily Richardson, an RBI double from Kaytlyn Marsh, and a RBI single from McKenna Anderson. Henry and Kawamura added RBIs on deep fly balls.

In the fourth, OBU added five more runs on a three-run single from Henry and two more runs off an error by Tech.

Younce finished the game off and earned the win, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to go with two walks.

Henry was 2-for-3 on the day with five RBIs and three runs scored while Kawamura was 1-for-2 with three RBI. Shelby Savage was 2-for-2 with two runs scored while Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Marsh was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, and two runs scored.

OBU was scheduled to face Golden Suns with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.