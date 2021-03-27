Prague falters after early lead

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HENRYETTA — Prague’s softballers scooted out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but it was all Henryetta after that via a 12-3 decision.

Henryetta amassed 19 hits, four coming by Shelby Kilhoffer, including a home run. Jayinn Joslin of Henryetta also homered and drove in four runs.

Prague collected eight hits as Demi Manning cracked a two-run roundtripper in the first inning after leadoff hitter Tessa Cooper singled.

In the top of the second, Kailey Rich doubled to left, Lexsey Trevizo singled and Kinsey Rice drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Manning, who also singled, was the only Prague player with two hits.

Ten Henryetta players were in the hit category with Kinley Miller doubling and singling twice. Four other Henryetta players posted two hits with Katelyn Duiggijs, the leadoff hitter, doubling.