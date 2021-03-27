Prague upended by Cushing

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

PRAGUE — Zack Grooms was a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate Friday but it wasn’t enough to keep Prague from dropping a 14-7 decision to Cushing.

Grooms doubled twice, singled, knocked in two runs and scored once.

Prague produced five runs in the bottom of the third to knot the game at 7, only to have Cushing quickly respond with four runs in the fourth to again take command.

The visitors combined 10 hits with six walks and three Prague errors.

Trip Davis of Prague recorded a sacrifice fly.

Conner Cline doubled for Prague, which fell to 1-10.

Cushing scored in all five innings, including four-spots in the first and fourth innings.