Seminole State batters Arkansas Baptist

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SEMINOLE — Seminole State College mauled Arkansas Baptist in both ends of a Friday twinbill, 10-2 and 10-0.

Brett Russell chalked up the opening-game victory after giving up three hits and two runs as the starter. He chalked up nine strikeouts and walked two in five innings. Reliever Carson Pierce was virtually spotless, giving up no hits or walks in four innings. He fanned six.

The Trojans collected 12 hits as leadoff hitter Brock Rodden went 4 of 6 with two doubles, two runs batted in and three runs.

Cody Akers and Carter LaValley added two singles each and Barret Daniel chipped in with a double. Akers recorded a team-high three runs batted in.

The Trojans used three hurlers to hold Arkansas Baptist to one hit in the nightcap, beginning with starter Seth Stacey’s no-hit performance through the first five innings. Stacey registered nine strikeouts and walked two. Landry Kyle didn’t give up a hit in one inning and Evan Barron permitted one hit in one inning.

Kyle and Barron fanned two batters apiece.

Seminole State unleashed a six-homer attack, spearheaded by Austin Mann with two. Also homering were Brett Cobb, Caden Green, Ty Van Meter and Rodden.

Mann finished with three hits and three runs batted in.