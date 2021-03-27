Wolves struggle in several phases during loss to Huskies, 16-2

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

Lack of clean baseball reared its ugly head once again Friday as the Shawnee Wolves dropped a 16-2 decision to the Edmond Santa Fe Huskies in the Shawnee Showdown at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

Before a superb rebound outing Thursday in 5-1 victory over Guthrie, Shawnee struggled in back-to-back losses to McAlester (4-2 and 11-0) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The horrors of Tuesday and Wednesday were back Friday as the Wolves struggled with fielding, pitching and hitting.

Shawnee, which fell to 7-6 with the loss, managed just two hits as both runs came in the fifth inning, the final frame due to the run rule. The Wolves also struggled from the mound and committed five errors as a team which hiked the miscue total to 18 over the previous four games.

Nine of the 17 runs scored by Edmond North were unearned as the Huskies pounded out 12 hits.

Shawnee's only hits came of a single up the middle by Bauer Brittain in the first inning and Easton Odell's run-scoring double down the left-field line in the fifth.

Edmond North jumped on the Wolves with four first-inning runs, three of which were earned. Then a seven-run third put the Huskies in control as all seven Edmond North runs were unearned. The Huskies went on to add another unearned run in the fourth before scoring four times in the fifth (all of those runs were earned).

Four Edmond North pitchers – Toby Simpson, Colin Dake, Jacob Swibold and Trace Trulock - combined for the two-hitter.

Hank Heiselbetz led the Huskies' hitting attack by going 3-for-4 with a triple, double, one RBI and three runs scored. Brendon Carter (2-for-2 with a triple, double, one RBI and two runs scored) and Elijah Laus (2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored) also provided a lift to the Edmond North offense.

The Wolves used three pitchers in the contest with starter Trace McDaniels taking the loss.

Shawnee was scheduled to host Yukon at 2 p.m. and Del City at 5 p.m. Saturday to wrap up play in the Showdown.