Asher slow pitch team wins Weleetka Tournament

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WELEETKA – Alexis Johnston cranked out a solo-homer and doubled once while Tannah Hamilton hit a pair of run-scoring doubles as the Class A No. 7 Asher Lady Indians topped 3A No. 19 Preston 6-4 to earn the championship of the Weleetka Tournament on Saturday.

Johnston and Hamilton each finished 2-for-3 from the plate as did Magi Melton, who hit a two-run double in the fifth inning. Kayla Easter-Rogers was also 2-for-3 and Madilynn Larman ended up 2-for-4.

Asher won three other games in the tournament – 17-6 over host Weleetka, 20-9 over Depew and 8-3 over Preston.

The Lady Indians, 8-2, were scheduled to face the Stratford-Wynnewood winner Monday in the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament in Wynnewood.