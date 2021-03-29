Bison take baseball series from Arkansas Tech

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team claimed its third straight Great American Conference series. The Bison took game three 4-3 Saturday after splitting a day one doubleheader on Friday.

For the second time this season, Cliff Pradd hit a home run on the very first at-bat Saturday. This home run gave the Bison an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, Walker Keller got the second run for OBU when he hit a groundout RBI, sending Cade Kissel home. The Wonder Boys were able answer back in the bottom of the third and took a 3-2 lead.

After a two inning scoring drought, Hector Ruvalcaba smacked a single into center field, sending Ramon Enriquez home in the top of the sixth. Ruvalcaba then posted the game sealing RBI on a sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the eighth. The Wonder Boys were able to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Bison pitcher Caleb Bly locked in and posted back-to-back outs with a foul out to catcher Ramon Enriquez and then a line out to third baseman Kaimana Bartolome.

OBU pitcher Brett Biggs earned his third win of the season having pitched 2.0 innings, allowing only one hit and no runs. He finished the series with eight strikeouts in his four innings of work.

The Bison will return home for a series against Southeastern Oklahoma State. The series is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 2 with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

OBU, Wonder Boys divide Friday doubleheader

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The Oklahoma Baptist baseball team split a double header with Great American Conference leader Arkansas Tech. The Bison dropped game one 10-7 but captured game two 6-5.

In game two, OBU got off to a fast start scoring five runs in the first three innings. Eric Carlson got the offense going doubling to left center field, which sent Enriquez home. Ruvalcaba then got the second run for the Bison after Pradd was walked onto base, this gave OBU a 2-0 advantage going into the bottom of the second. After a scoreless second for the Wonder Boys, the Bison gained a 5-0 lead in the top of the third when Kevin Saenz blasted a three-run home run out of left field.

In the bottom of the third, the Wonder Boys were able to answer back putting up two runs to cut the Bison lead to three. After a scoring drought in the second, OBU was able to extend its lead to 6-2 in the top of the fifth when Ruvalcaba made it home on a throwing error.

This four-run lead was short-lived as Arkansas Tech was able to rally in the fifth, putting up a three-run home run of its own. However, Biggs was able to come in and close out the game for the Bison, allowing no further runs and shutting down five batters. This trip to the mound gave Biggs his second save of the season.

In game one, OBU found itself in a back-and-forth affair over the first five innings. The Wonder Boys, however, were able to put together a four-run sixth inning and a two-run seventh to extend their lead to 10-4. Even though OBU was facing a six-run deficit, the team did not quit. In the top of the eighth, Enriquez was able to send Pradd home. Kade Self then smashed a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to bring the deficit down to three. Unfortunately, the Bison were unable to complete the comeback and fell to the Wonder Boys.