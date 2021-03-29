Cushing clips Chandler, 19-6

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CHANDLER – Kashlynn Vega and Grace Haas each slammed a homer, but it wasn't enough as the Cushing Lady Tigers blitzed the Chandler Lady Lions 19-6 in four innings on Monday.

Vega and Haas were each 1-for-2 from the plate. Vega knocked in three runs while Haas drove home two. Charlee Hicks also picked up one RBI in a 1-for-2 effort with a double.

Jaelynn Robertson, Jentrie Gibson, Kali Beall and Alexyss Schevetto each finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and Hannah Edmonds was also 1-for-2. Schevetto's hit went for a double.

Cushing expanded a 3-1 lead with a nine-run third and seven-run fourth as it piled up 18 hits for the game.