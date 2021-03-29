Four errors costly for McLoud in loss to Meeker

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

McLOUD — Four McLoud errors led to six unearned runs, enabling Meeker to grind out an 8-6 victory Saturday at the McLoud Tournament.

Three Meeker pitchers combined to limit McLoud to five hits. Caleb Chapman, the starter, surrendered four hits and five runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Chapman walked six and whiffed two.

After Ty Gabbert came in for a brief relief stint, Budgie Cameron went the last 1 2/3 innings. Cameron gave up just one hit and one run.

Meeker finished with just four hits with Patterson doubling and scoring three times.

McLoud’s sole extra-base hit was a Collin Gibson double.

McLoud starting hurler Nathan Eaton, who went 3 2/3 innings, was charged with six runs but only two were earned. Eaton was touched for two hits. He struck out two and walked one.