Henryetta, Beggs defeat Prague

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HENRYETTA — Prague’s softballers scooted out to a 3-0 lead after two innings but it was all Henryetta after that via a 12-3 decision Friday.

Henryetta amassed 19 hits, four coming by Shelby Kilhoffer, including a home run. Jayinn Joslin of Henryetta also homered and drove in four runs.

Prague collected eight hits as Demi Manning cracked a two-run roundtripper in the first inning after leadoff hitter Tessa Cooper singled.

In the top of the second, Kailey Rich doubled to left, Lexsey Trevizo singled and Kinsey Rice drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Manning, who also singled, was the only Prague player with two hits.

Ten Henryetta players were in the hit category with Kinley Miller doubling and singling twice. Four other Henryetta players posted two hits with Katelyn Duiggijs, the leadoff hitter, doubling.

Beggs 19, Prague 16

Down 11-8 after five innings, Beggs tallied 10 runs in the top of the sixth for an 18-11 advantage. Prague retaliated with five runs in its half of the sixth but couldn’t score in the final inning.

Both teams piled up 21 hits.

Trevizo recorded two home runs, including a grandslam, and added two singles for a 4-of-4 effort. Trevizo finished with seven runs batted in.

Collecting a double apiece for Prague were Demi Manning, Julia Notangel and Kennedi Watkins. Watkins went 4-for-5 and Notangel was 3-of-5. Emma Williams, Rice, Manning and Cooper had two hits.

Rice chalked up four runs batted in. Prague is 6-5.