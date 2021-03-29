King, Gasca help fuel Shawnee soccer team to consolation title

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NOBLE – Daniel King scored five goals over two matches and made the all-tournament team as the Shawnee High School boys' soccer team won the consolation title of the Rose Rock Tournament on Saturday.

The Wolves opened play Thursday with a 3-0 loss to Ada, but bounced back to defeat Guthrie 4-2 on Friday. Then in the consolation championship match, Shawnee was victorious by a 4-0 count over Harrah.

Shawnee 4, Harrah 0 (Consolation Championship Saturday)

King tallied two of his goals – both off assists from Matt Gasca – while Cruz Merrell and Luke Waddell also got into the scoring act.

Gasca ended up with three assists in the match as he also helped on Waddell's goal.

George Coons made four saves in the game.

King finished off a Gasca assist in the 20th minute and the pair also hooked up to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 40th minute. About three minutes later, Merrell scored off a Waddell assist and later in the match, Waddell picked up a goal off a Gasca feed to close out the scoring.

Shawnee 4, Guthrie 2 (Friday)

King picked up the hat trick with three goals while Michael Jordan-Wood got the first score of the match, an unassisted effort, in the fifth minute.

King then got his first score in the 12th minute via assist from Gasca.

Guthrie trimmed the Shawnee lead to 2-1 in the 20th minute.

King then got an unassisted tally in the 35th minute to make it 3-1.

Shortly after Guthrie pulled within 3-2, King capped off the scoring.

Coons had three saves and teammate Ethan Whiteman recorded three stops as well.

Ada 3, Shawnee 0 (Thursday)

The Wolves struggled while making only two shots on goal.

Coons registered six saves in a losing effort.