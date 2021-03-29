Lady Wolves settle for seventh in Rose Rock Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NOBLE – Selah Citizen's goal lifted the Shawnee High School girls' soccer team to a 1-0 victory for seventh place in the Rose Rock Tournament on Saturday.

Citizen tallied the goal in the 45th minute after Lady Wolves' teammate Michaela Pearne rifled a shot that was deflected by the goalkeeper. Citizen then finished off the score off the deflection.

Emma Wallace made five saves in goal.

Teammate Lillian Davis was selected to the all-tournament team.

Capitol Hill 2, Shawnee 1 on PK's (4-3) (Friday)

Pearne scored an unassisted goal in the 31st minute, before Capitol Hill tied it up in the 52 minute.

Wallace recorded five saves for the Lady Wolves.

Ada 2, Shawnee 0 (Thursday)

The Lady Wolves dropped their tournament opener.

Wallace made seven saves in goal.