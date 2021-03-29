Lady Wolves win Western Heights tennis tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shawnee's Lady Wolves captured first place at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles in claiming first place overall in the Western Heights Tennis Tournament on Saturday.

At No. 1 singles, Shawnee's Olivia Stobbe rolled to three straight victories over players from Northwest Classen, 6-3, 6-1; Mustang, 6-0, 6-3 and Harding Prep, 6-0, 6-1.

Grace Bryant, competing at No. 2 singles for the Lady Wolves, knocked off competitors from Midwest City, 6-1, 6-0; Mustang, 6-0, 6-3 and Ardmore, 6-1, 6-3 on her way to the title..

At No. 2 doubles, Shawnee's Mackenzie Steele and Olivia Stevenson topped the field after victories over opponents from Northwest Classen, 6-1, 6-0; Mustang, 6-2, 6-2 and Pauls Valley, 6-1, 7-5.

The Lady Wolves' Elise Diamond and Abigail Looper took third place at No. 1 doubles. The Diamond-Looper duo upended the team from Mustang, 6-1, 6-1. However, the team from Seminole beat Diamond and Looper, 6-4, 6-3 in the next round. Shawnee then rebounded for two straight wins over Harding Prep, 7-5, 6-1 and Mustang, 6-4, 6-1 for third place.