Shawnee boys' tennis squad takes third at Western Heights Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Shawnee High School boys' tennis team had second-place efforts at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, along with a third-place finish at No. 1 singles, as the Wolves took third place in the Western Heights Tournament on Saturday.

At No. 2 singles, the Wolves' Dymire James won his first and second-round matches but fell in the finals.

Shawnee's Kelon Chandler and Hyrum Miner, competing at No. 2 doubles, also won their first two matches before losing in the finals.

At No. 1 singles, the Wolves' Aidan Grein lost his second-round match, but went on to claim his next two matches to nab third place.

Shawnee's No. 1 doubles combination of Payton Greenwood and Will Stewart lost their first-round match in a close, hard-fought, third-set tiebreaker. They went on to lose the next two, but win their final match to place fifth.