Tecumseh storms past Pauls Valley

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

SULPHUR —Tecumseh’s baseballers required just four innings to chalk up a 12-1 triumph over Pauls Valley Saturday at the Sulphur Tournament.

The Savages posted four runs in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth.

Darice Permetter surrendered two hits, struck out six and issued four walks in his four-inning, 68-pitch outing.

Tecumseh combined eight hits with nine walks in improving to 9-8.

Jaxon Meyers, who tripled and singled, accounted for three runs batted in out of the leadoff slot.

Hayden Coker and Chad Wynne doubled for Tecumseh. Permetter added two singles and a walk while Kaiden Pounds scored three times.

Lone Grove 13, Tecumseh 6 (Friday)

Lone Grove unloaded seven sixth-inning runs against Tecumseh Friday for a 13-6 win at the Sulphur Tournament.

The game was tied at 5 when Lone Grove erupted in the top of the sixth.

The victors overcame five errors by collecting 17 hits to eight for the Savages.

Colby Brown recorded Tecumseh’s sole extra-base hit with a 2-run double as Tecumseh netted four runs in the third for a brief 5-2 advantage. Singling in the inning were Dylan Graham, Kane Ainesworth and Coker, the latter driving in a run.

Coker also notched a single and leadoff hitter Meyers garnered two singles.

Savage pitching starter Kyle Gregory gave up nine runs (one unearned), fanned three and walked one in a five-inning stint. Meyers gave up four runs in one inning and Pounds didn’t surrender a hit in the seventh inning.

Tecumseh made just one error.

Meyers was credited with two stolen bases as Tecumseh went to 8-8.