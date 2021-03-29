Wolves bounce back to get Saturday split

Brian Johnson

The Shawnee Wolves got a bounce-back victory after suffering a loss earlier Saturday to wrap up play in the annual Shawnee Showdown at Memorial Park's Ed Skelton Field.

After falling to Yukon 8-3 in its opening contest on Saturday, Shawnee recorded an 18-4 thumping of Del City in five innings.

The Wolves, who went to 8-7 with the Saturday split, settled for a 2-2 mark in the Showdown.

Shawnee 18, Del City 4 (5 innings, Saturday)

The Wolves piled up nine hits and were helped by the Eagle pitching staff issuing 12 walks and hitting five batters.

“Our approach from the plate (was good). We took what they gave us,” said Shawnee head coach Kevin Paxson.

Cade Chamblin, batting in Shawnee's No. 9 spot, was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. He had an RBI infield single in the first inning and had two run-scoring singles in the third as the Wolves sent 15 batters to the plate in the frame.

Shawnee's Brylen Janda finished 2-for-3 with a two-run single in the third and a double down the left field line in the fourth. He was also hit by a pitch in the first while scoring three times in the game.

Bauer Brittain picked up two RBIs in a 1-for-3 outing as brought home a run with a single through the left side of the infield in the third and was plucked by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth. Koby Mitchell also ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI double down the left field line in the first.

Daniel Campbell, in a pinch-hit role, and Easton Odell were each 1-for-2. Odell garnered two RBIs after being hit by a pitch with the bases juiced in the first and an RBI single through the left side of the infield in the fourth.

Wolves' starting pitcher Seth Robertson worked the first four innings and surrendered six hits and only one walk while striking out four. The two runs he gave up were earned. Gunner Head relieved Robertson and tossed the fifth.

Shawnee managed to push six runs across the plate in the first inning only two hits with the help of an error, four hit batsmen and two walks.

After going scoreless in the second, the Wolves added nine scores in the third while collecting five hits. Shawnee also drew seven walks in the inning in which it nearly batted around twice.

Three more runs were added by the Wolves in the fourth.

Alexander Leonor and Dajuan Hawkins each had two hits to lead Del City and each knocked in a run.

Aaron Brooks, the starting pitcher for the Eagles, took the loss as two relievers appeared for the visitors.

Yukon 8, Shawnee 3 (Saturday)

The Wolves held a 7-6 hitting edge, but couldn't take advantage of enough scoring opportunities.

Shawnee jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Kasen Rogers drew a leadoff walk and scored off Brittain's triple to right-center.

However, the Millers countered with two runs in the second and expanded their advantage to 5-1 with a three-run fourth.

A two-run fifth inning for the Wolves began when Easton Odell singled to left-center and Cade Chamblin reached on a fielding error. Pinch-hitter Gunner Head then executed a nice sacrifice bunt to move up both runners.

Brittain's RBI groundout to the shortstop scored Odell and Krew Taylor's infield single scored Chamblin to clip the deficit to 5-3.

Yukon responded again with Carson Benge's two-run single in the sixth and Cody Pfieffer's RBI single in the seventh.

Brittain finished 2-for-4 from the plate with the two runs batted in and Janda was 2-for-3 for Shawnee.

Nick Scavitto ended up 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and walk for the Millers. Parker Means hit a two-run double in the fourth to highlight a three-run frame for Yukon.

Rogers, the starting pitcher, suffered the loss after working the first four innings. Landon Steele pitched in relief.

Each team committed two errors.

Shawnee had a few fine defensive plays in the outfield. Steele laid out for a catch in left-center gap in the fourth inning and Janda made an outstanding running grab in foul territory down the right field line for the third out of the seventh.

Edmond North 16, Shawnee 2 (Friday)

Lack of clean baseball reared its ugly head once again Friday as the Shawnee Wolves dropped a 16-2 decision to the Edmond Santa Fe Huskies in the Shawnee Showdown.

Before a superb rebound outing Thursday in 5-1 victory over Guthrie, Shawnee struggled in back-to-back losses to McAlester (4-2 and 11-0) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The horrors of Tuesday and Wednesday were back Friday as the Wolves struggled with fielding, pitching and hitting.

Shawnee managed just two hits as both runs came in the fifth and final frame due to the run rule. The Wolves also struggled from the mound and committed five errors as a team which hiked the miscue total to 18 over the previous four games.

Nine of the 17 runs scored by Edmond North were unearned as the Huskies pounded out 12 hits.

Shawnee's only hits came of a single up the middle by Brittain in the first inning and Easton Odell's run-scoring double down the left-field line in the fifth.

The Wolves used three pitchers in the contest with starter Trace McDaniels taking the loss.

Shawnee was scheduled to play at Glenpool Monday and set to host Glenpool on Tuesday.