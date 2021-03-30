Asher goes 1-1 on first day of RWB Conference Tourney

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WYNNEWOOD – Alexis Johnston hit a three-run homer in a 2-for-3 performance Monday as the Asher Lady Indians hammered Healdton 9-1 in the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament.

Earlier in the day, Stratford edged Asher 8-7.

Asher 9, Healdton 1 (Game 2)

Madilyn Larman and Kayla Easter-Rogers collected three hits each for the Lady Indians, who compiled 15 for the game.

Larman drove home a pair of runs in a 3-for-4 effort and Easter-Rogers finished 3-for-3.

Payton Leba was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Magi Melton (1-for-3) hit a two-run double and Tannah Hamilton (1-for-3) hit a triple.

Stratford 8, Asher 7 (Game 1)

Hamilton knocked in three runs in a 2-for-3 outing with a two-run single in the third inning and a solo-homer in the fifth.

Leba was 3-for-3. Easter-Rogers went 2-for-2 and Johnston ended up 2-for-4 with a double.