Community Christian trims Bethel, 10-8

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BETHEL ACRES – Hurt by six errors, the Bethel Wildcats suffered a 10-8 home defeat of visiting Community Christian on Monday.

Bethel was held to four hits while Community Christian compiled 11 and overcame three errors.

Daxton Roberts, RJ Morris and Colton Campbell each finished 1-for-3 from the plate for the Wildcats. Roberts doubled and knocked in two runs while Morris and Campbell had one RBI apiece. Morris also scored twice in the game.

Reece Cheatham took the loss in relief of starter Mason Konkler.