Dale drubs Caney Valley, 13-3

Brian Johnson

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CANEY VALLEY – Tate Rector drove home five runs and Carson Hunt pitched four strong innings for the victory as the Dale Pirates pounded Caney Valley 13-3 on Monday.

Rector went 2-for-5 from the plate and doubled once as Dale piled up 14 hits.

Cade Capps (2-for-3), Dallen Forsythe (2-for-4) and Ike Shirey (2-for-5) knocked in two runs apiece and Carson Colvin added a pinch-hit run scoring single.

Hunt scored twice in a 2-for-4 effort and Connor Kuykendall ended up 2-for-5 with a run scored. Dayton Forsythe scored a pair of runs while going 1-for-3.

Hunt allowed the one earned run off one hit with six strikeouts and just two walks over four innings. Dallen Forsythe pitched the final three innings as one of the two runs was unearned. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Pirates scored at least one run in every inning but the second.